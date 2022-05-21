Voyager 2021 media awards
Emphatic displays in Hawke's Bay club netball openers

Last year's finalists Otane and All In: Elusive look set to battle for the premier title again. Photo / NZME

By Thomas Airey

The opening games of the Hawke's Bay club netball Super 8 championship round were played at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park on Saturday afternoon.

All In: Elusive were totally dominant in a 54-22 win over clubmates Mavericks.

Hastings High School Old Girls: Cape Physio Huia racked up a 14-4 lead in the first quarter against Napier Girls' High School and eventually held on to win 42-29.

Central Sports Netball Club: Vet Services trailed 7-8 to Hastings Girls' High School early before kicking on to win 41-30.

The scheduled match between Otane Sports Club: Thirsty Whale and Outkast Sports: RDCL was postponed.

Last year's finalists Otane and All In: Elusive look set to battle for the premier title again having gone unbeaten through the opening round of the competition.