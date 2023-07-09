Elske Centre clients got together for one last time at a function marking the closure of the Elske Centre. Photo / Sue Emeny

Sadness and happiness were the underlying themes at a celebration to mark the end of 24 years of Dannevirke’s Elske Centre.

There was sadness at the closure of Elske, which shut its doors three weeks ago, and happiness was expressed by the guest speakers at what the future held for former Elske clients.

The function was held in the Knox Church hall and was attended by Elske clients, staff, and volunteers, both past and present, Mayor Tracey Collis, Bishop of Waiapu Andrew Hedge and representatives of Anglican Care Waiapu.

First to speak was St John’s vicar Adrienne Bruce who, together with husband and co-vicar Arthur, were instrumental in establishing Dannevirke Family Services in April 1993 and assisting in the formation of the Elske Centre a year later.

Elske was the brainchild of Sue Langridge who, through her role as a diversional therapist at Rahiri rest home, recognised the need for a centre for older people.

Bruce said the Elske Centre thrived.

“It took off and grew.”

Bruce said the occasion was tinged with all sorts of emotions at saying goodbye to Elske.

“Our challenge now, as this chapter comes to a close, is to include this group of people into the community, how we are going to reach out to the elderly and how we are going to keep going.

“As a church, we cannot abandon our people. This is an opportunity to dream some really cool dreams.”

Tararua Community Services manager Kelly Wylie, who was MC, accepted the challenge.

“While times are changing, I will say watch this space.”

Anglican Care Waiapu acting CEO and general manager of people and culture Jo Morris expressed sadness that Elske was closing but happiness at what would follow.

“Elske has lived up to its name, which means love, and to all the aroha it has given to so many.

“What we can look forward to is how we can support our older people in the community. We’ve got some wonderful ideas to work with.”

She hoped the community would support the new venture.

Mayor Collis said she was happy to remember the good times she had at Elske where she was a regular visitor.

“Elske is such a special part of the community and it is hard to say goodbye. Thank you Waiapu for being there for the past 24 years.”

Collis said this term the council had formed a wellbeing committee that would put people first and do the best for everybody in the community.

She said her biggest fear was the community would lose its volunteers, and neither the council nor the Government could plug the gaps that would be left.

“If we lose that caring spirit then, as a community and a nation, we are in trouble.”

Collis said as mayor there was a lot of tough stuff she had to do, but she also had to do things that were good for the soul and that was what Elske did for her.

“Elske has offered the opportunity to meet other people and to look out for each other. Having the courage to reach out to other people and ask for help is really important.”

One of the first positives ahead for the Elske group was an invitation from Collis to visit her in her office.

“You can come and tell me the things that you think are wrong in the community and I can bring in the people who can put things right.”'

Bishop Hedge thanked Collis for being part of the Elske community.

“It has warmed my heart to hear how much you have enjoyed the connection.”

As Elske drew to a close, Bishop Hedge invited people to consider some things.

“I would invite you to pause and acknowledge the different feelings you have. Perhaps it’s sadness, hurt or some might even carry grief. There might be a sense of loss of this regular contact. It’s okay to acknowledge this within ourselves. I would encourage you to lift your hearts and minds as we recall the many acts of love you have experienced through your participation at Elske.”



