Clifton Beach to Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, is a journey alongside majestic cliffs. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to reports of a vehicle incident at Clifton Beach, east of Hastings.

Police were called to the incident involving an all-terrain vehicle on the Cape Kidnappers track, about 10.45am.

One person had received minor injuries. Early indications were a person had been trapped.

Clifton Motor Camp manager Robyn Wellwood-King said three police cars had arrived at the camp about an hour ago.

“We have got the police here now and they have gone around.”