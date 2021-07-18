Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Emergency services responding after truck rolls near Kereru, Hawke's Bay

Emergency services were called to the scene of a truck roll near Kereru about 8.30am on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a rolled truck near Kereru, about 60km west of Napier.

The crash, involving a single truck, occurred on Kereru Rd about 8.30am on Monday morning a police spokesperson said.

One person is understood to have suffered minor injuries while the road is "completely blocked", he said.

Emergency services also responded to a truck crash on Weber Rd, near Waitahora, about 5.50am on Monday.

There were no reported injuries.

Council staff were working to clear the road.

