Emergency services responding after truck rolls near Kereru, Hawke's Bay

Emergency services are responding to a rolled truck near Kereru, about 60km west of Napier.
The crash, involving a single truck, occurred on Kereru Rd about 8.30am on Monday morning a police spokesperson said.
One person is understood to have suffered minor injuries while the road is "completely blocked", he said.
Emergency services also responded to a truck crash on Weber Rd, near Waitahora, about 5.50am on Monday.
There were no reported injuries.
Council staff were working to clear the road.
MORE TO COME