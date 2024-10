Police are responding to a crash on State Highway 2 in Hawke's Bay.

A person is in serious condition after a motorbike crash on State Highway 2 in Hawke’s Bay.

Police were called to the crash near Tangoio, 7km north of Whirinaki, about midday on Friday.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager.

A helicopter also responded to the crash.

The patient is being transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance.