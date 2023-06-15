The Elske Centre’s first volunteer, Nualla Coldstream, and founder Sue Langridge. Photo / Sue Emeny

Dannevirke’s Elske Centre closed its doors on Wednesday after 24 years of providing support and companionship to a special group of people.

While the 20 or so users of the centre were told of its fate a month ago, for founder Sue Langridge it was a shock to learn that day that the vision she had 24 years ago would no longer be a reality.

“This came as a real shock. I didn’t know until an hour or so ago that Elske was closing,” Langridge told the group attending the final session.

The Elske Centre was based in the Anglican Church Hall and is funded by Anglican Care Waiapu.

A group of around 20 people met twice a week for activities, entertainment and a two-course mid-day meal.

The sessions were run by four staff and volunteers.

Initially, sessions were held three times a week but after reopening following the first Covid lockdown the Tuesday sessions were dropped.

Outlining the background to the centre’s beginnings, Langridge said after she completed a diversional therapy qualification and was working for Anglican Care Force providing in-home care, she thought it would be of great benefit to establish a centre.

“I had to go through hoops and carried out a feasibility study but the centre was formed.”

It began with a small group that met three times a week in the church hall. In the beginning, volunteers provided transport, picking up and dropping off clients.

Langridge said there was never any shortage of helpers.

Hazel Davidson and Georgie Gould have been part of the Elske family since it began. Photo / Sue Emeny

“I have been forever grateful to all who have carried on with Elske. It has well and truly proved there is a need for such a service.”

Langridge said she looked forward to being part of whatever form Elske would take in the future. Georgie Gould and Hazel Davidson have been attending the centre since it began and have made many friends over the years.

“We love everything about Elske,” Georgie said.

Eunice Lyall is a relative newcomer to Elske, joining the group six years ago.

“My doctor suggested I go along but it was several months later that I decided to go. But once I did I felt it was a home away from home. I can’t speak highly enough of it.”

In closing the final session, staff member Margaret Brown, who has taken on the role of support worker, assured guests that while the centre was closing it would not be the end of the group.

“We will carry on and we will be in touch soon as plans evolve.”

Going forward ACW will host monthly get-togethers in Dannevirke, Woodville, Pahiatua and Eketahuna. A companion calling service is also planned.

The Dannevirke group has retained use of its van until the end of the year, on the proviso it is well used. This will enable organised outings and activities to continue but these will have to be volunteer-led.