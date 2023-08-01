Former Elske members and volunteers enjoying bingo at Knox Church.

Former members of Elske had their first outing late last month at Knox Church, where they met for lunch and bingo.

This was their first get-together since the official closing on July 5 and nearly 20 came to find out what lay ahead for them.

They were resolute that they wanted to retain the name Elske for their group and a lot of planning still needs to be done to ensure a reliable programme can be established.

Sue Langridge, who was the instigator of Elske 24 years ago, is keen to see the Dannevirke group continue.

She and Margaret Brown have been actively checking out possibilities and so far four Mondays per month have been confirmed: first and third at Knox Church from 10am-2pm and second and fourth at the Dannevirke Library from 10am-noon.

The plan is to set up more regular meeting events for Wednesdays and fill in the gaps in the week as they become available.

There are a lot of offers including Rahiri for indoor bowls and the Regent Theatre for a monthly movie but these just need confirming.

A very big group of volunteers met last Friday and they “were very passionate to see the group continue” Sue says.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.