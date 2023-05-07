Fuzzy friends and perhaps some fuzzy feelings came together for Wine Dogs at Elephant Hill Winery on Sunday.
The event was a collaboration between Elephant Hill Winery and creative agency Kin, which aimed to raise much-needed funds for the Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Association Relief Fund.
It began at 10am and, besides a walk around the vineyard, there were wine tastings, a pop-up sushi bar for dogs, fashion shows, coffee and food trucks, and live music performances throughout the day.
Pet food company Omega Plus sponsored the event with merchandise and prizes.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
”This cyclone has affected everyone in some way. We wanted to create an event that locals could look forward to and feel good about attending while spending the best day with their best mates,” Kin director Alice McKinley said earlier.
An estimated 400 people turned out for the event, with standard tickets sold for $65 and VIP tickets sold for $90, as well as Wine Dogs merchandise for sale at the event.