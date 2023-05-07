Tessa Renshaw, 9, with Molly from Napier wine dogs event at Elephant Hill. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fuzzy friends and perhaps some fuzzy feelings came together for Wine Dogs at Elephant Hill Winery on Sunday.

It appeared about 400 people and their pooches attended the Wine Dogs event to raise funds for Hawke's Bay Winegrowers. Photo / Paul Taylor

The event was a collaboration between Elephant Hill Winery and creative agency Kin, which aimed to raise much-needed funds for the Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Association Relief Fund.

Ted with the Lloyd family at Wine Dogs. Photo / Paul Taylor

It began at 10am and, besides a walk around the vineyard, there were wine tastings, a pop-up sushi bar for dogs, fashion shows, coffee and food trucks, and live music performances throughout the day.

Pet food company Omega Plus sponsored the event with merchandise and prizes.

Katie Silcock from Napier with her pooch, Pixel. Photo / Paul Taylor

”This cyclone has affected everyone in some way. We wanted to create an event that locals could look forward to and feel good about attending while spending the best day with their best mates,” Kin director Alice McKinley said earlier.

Elise Yule and Sarah Tickner walking Remi and Clifford around the Wine Dogs circuit at Elephant Hill. Photo / Paul Taylor

An estimated 400 people turned out for the event, with standard tickets sold for $65 and VIP tickets sold for $90, as well as Wine Dogs merchandise for sale at the event.



