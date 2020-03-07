Elderly hit hardest as cheques phased out

READ MORE:

Some elderly find the process of internet banking far too confusing and prefer to use cheques. Photo / File

For 30 years he has been using cheques to transfer his Australian Superannuation payment from his National Australia Bank account to his BNZ account.

He said his Australian Super supplier informed him they cannot transfer to a New Zealand account.

He also donates around $1200 a year to charities through cheques.

"When you sit down writing a cheque you feel a connection to who you are writing it for, it's more personal," he said.

A BNZ spokesperson said: "cheques are falling out of favour with more and more people and organisations as the world moves on to safer, more convenient and faster payment options like cards, online bank transfers, smartphone payments and more.

"We know that for many people cheques are still an important part of the way they pay and get paid, and we're working to support them by offering that choice.

"However the trend is very clear, and as fewer and fewer cheques are written every year, it's inevitable that everyone will move past cheques.

"We'll be there to help our customers with this transition and help them learn to embrace the new range of digital options".

Bracey says he finds the process of internet banking far too confusing and feels cheques are his only option.

"My wife of 55 years is in full-time care and I have enough on my mental plate without having to try and keep up with the requirements of modern technology.

"Please allow us oldies the right to grow old with some of the marbles with which we are familiar in our advancing years and the simple, old-fashioned systems which worked on good faith and not the almighty dollar," he said.

"It hasn't been an issue for the past 30 years and at my age, why should I have to change?"

Bracey also feels internet banking will mean the elderly don't get the opportunity of physical and social contact by visiting a bank branch.

Other than "less of a cost for the banks", Bracey can't understand why the change is necessary.

Grey Power Hastings President Ron Wilkins agrees and said the changes are "unforgivable".

"Eighy five to 90 per cent of our members do not have a computer, or do not have the understanding to use this sort of technology.

"It's [the removal of cheques] deplorable and unacceptable for our members.

"The Government and banks have set their eyes on doing it now. It's far too soon"

Wilkins spoke of his two brothers in their 90s who have never had a computer and need their cheques written for them by family due to sight issues.

Wilkins said Grey Power has been speaking with bank managers in Havelock North and Hastings who have been helpful in offering training for people.