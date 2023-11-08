Clive Bickerstaff with the town's kiwi all dressed up for Christmas festivities.

From lawnmower racing to Santa’s Grotto, it will be all-go in Eketāhuna on November 25.

The Tararua District town is hoping to get lots of visitors on the day for the annual Christmas parade, which starts at 12pm.

Gary Groombridge in a previous year's parade.

Spokeswoman Jules Burt says there’ll also be plenty to keep visitors entertained throughout the day with market stalls and food trucks opening from 9.30am.

She says a number of local businesses and organisations are expected to enter a float in this year’s parade, including Hato Hone St John’s, Four Square, Eketāhuna School and Pukaha (Mount Bruce) will likely be there.

Look out for members of the lawnmower racing club in the parade.

Floats will be in to win in a competition for best float and businesses can also get in the spirit to compete for best-dressed window.

There will be other activities including crafts and face painting as well as Santa’s Grotto in the front of the op shop.

A talent show is also planned to be held in the PGG Wrightson’s building for children and young people between the ages of 6 to 17 years old.

Jules says the day will be fun and the committee has also made plans to help the town get into the spirit of Christmas.

“We’ll be jazzing the town up,” she says.

Shops will be open all day giving visitors a chance to drop in and see the various wares on sale.

The lawnmower racing club is also running the club championships, advertising it as “grassroots racing at its best” with entertainment and a display in Haswell St.

Eketāhuna promises a fun day out with live music, food and entertainment for children of all ages.

Stalls open from 9.30am.