Corinna and Terry Carew with the Alf Rowden Humanitarian award. Photo / Leanne Warr

Terry and Corinna Carew were looking for “an adventure on the other side of the world” when they came to New Zealand from the UK 17 years ago.

They decided on Eketāhuna after seeing a website showcasing activities and clubs in the area, Corinna says.

But it was an article about a fire at a service station, which happened in 2001, and the community’s efforts to rebuild it, that also helped them decide.

They arrived at “an empty house and not much else”.

Since then they have become an integral part of the community with their involvement in various committees and lending a hand.

“Everybody made us really feel part of the community and that’s why we tried to give back,” Corinna says.

Their commitment to the community is part of the reason behind their nomination for the Alf Rowden Humanitarian Award.

The award was so named in recognition of Alf Rowden, who died in 1983, for his contribution to the community.

When they moved to the town the couple bought a property, turning it into a bed and breakfast.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis says she remembers when they first moved with their family to Eketāhuna and opened up Brookfields Lodge.

She recalls going there for a meal.

“It wouldn’t have been what you were expecting out of Eketāhuna.”

Mayor Tracey Collis spoke about Corinna and Terry and presented them each with a gift. Photo / Leanne Warr

Corinna began working for the council in the library and service centre after the bed and breakfast was closed.

“She’s played a really key role in interconnecting our community.”

Terry had continued a career in the military while being a member of the Eketāhuna Volunteer Fire Brigade for 16 years and in his retirement he serves the community in many roles including Our Town, Eketāhuna Community Board and the Menz Shed, mayor Tracey says.

She says Corinna has also been an integral part, even in the harder years, talking of Anzac Bridge and the effort to get the bridge looking how it does now.

“We acknowledge the work that you’ve done for our heritage and bringing that back.”

Nominator Rena Tyler says Corinna was the driving force behind the town’s 150th-anniversary celebrations and talked of her involvement with St John, being a first responder.

“Without that service, the health and wellbeing of Eketāhuna and surrounding districts would be severely compromised.”

Rena also talked about Corinna’s involvement in other committees and Terry’s involvement in Our Town.

“He’s secured funding to enable projects to happen.”

Terry also volunteers at the Information Centre and is a member of the local RSA, ensuring members are kept well-informed.

Jules Burt also spoke on her nomination saying that with Terry in the fire brigade and Corinna with St John, “they are among the first to respond to any emergency in the community”.

“They’re doers. That says it all. A lot of community initiatives have been achieved through their help and know-how.”

Corinna in her reply acknowledged other volunteers who helped them in their contribution to the community. Photo / Leanne Warr

Corinna says they were both humbled and honoured to receive the award.

“We do so knowing that everything we’ve achieved in town is not just us.

“There are so many volunteers who quietly give back to the community without fanfare or recognition.”

She says they accepted the award with the knowledge that without all the other volunteers in the community, “we would not have achieved half as much as we have”.











