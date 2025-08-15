More than 900 students have enrolled since the college’s establishment, with the China Ministry of Education approving eight annual student intakes covering the period from 2020 to 2027.

The signing took place during a formal visit from a senior ZYU delegation led by president Zhenhua Xu.

The group was welcomed with a pōwhiri and campus tour and met with EIT staff and academic leaders involved in the college’s delivery and governance.

EIT operations lead Glen Harkness said the visit reflected the strength of the partnership and the achievements made.

He thanked Xu for his long-standing leadership and support.

“His commitment has been crucial to the progress of this programme and to the opportunities it provides for students.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring students in this programme succeed, and we believe our ongoing cooperation will continue to strengthen both institutions.”

Xu said the delegation had been impressed by EIT’s warm welcome and campus facilities.

He attributed this success to frequent academic exchanges, shared learning, and cultural appreciation, and said the expanded agreement would deepen this further.

“We consider it a successful example of Chinese cooperation with an international tertiary institute. This expansion is very significant as it will help our understanding of each other’s cultures.

“We can learn from one another, advance education together, and cultivate graduates with global vision.”