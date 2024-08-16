The 32-year-old mum of two’s theme for her three-piece menswear collection was Pierrot the clown.
“I originally started off with the Venice Carnival, but it was so broad that I narrowed it down to what really stuck out to me. And Pierrot is quite prominent in pop culture, to the extent that we don’t even realise nowadays. So, I was able to have fun with it.”
D’Acre has had a long association with EIT, graduating with a Bachelor of Business, majoring in Marketing and Management in 2021. She was also the recipient of the $15,000 Sir James Wattie Scholarship in 2020.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life so I thought business would be a good base for whatever I decided to do.”
A keen crafter, she found the sewing machine she got when her daughter was born 10 years ago and discovered her passion for fashion.
“I hadn’t used it once, but I decided to make scrunchies. They sucked, but I kept wanting to do it and get better. Then I saw that they had a course at EIT.”
Sewing wasn’t something she grew up with, but she has since come to love fashion, particularly during her time at EIT.
They both speak highly of their lecturers.
“They allow us the freedom while also understanding our skill sets and nudging us in the right direction.
“Honestly, as cliché as it is, EIT has definitely changed who I am in a positive way. When I first started, I had been a stay-at-home mum for almost three years, and I was just not confident.