Napier City Council has admitted it didn't follow code of practice when it began work to excavate a drain alongside Cato Rd, which resulted in eels being dumped at an earth landfill.
A witness, who didn’t want to be named, said on August 4 a digger with an earth bucket designed for shingle and earth, removed material from the baseof a drain alongside Cato Rd, near Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery, including plants, mud and eels.
“The material was then trucked directly to an earth landfill, where the eels were buried alive,” the witness claimed.
Napier City Council says it’s impossible to know how many eels died during the incident, but similar-sized excavations typically brought up between 10 and 15 eels.
No one was prosecuted, however, the regional council set up a working group with representatives from Hastings district and Napier city councils, the Department of Conservation, local iwi and Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game to come up with the new code of practice.
