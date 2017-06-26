Chris Beddis thwarted an ill-conceived robbery at his scrap metal yard last week. Photo File

Chris Beddis thwarted an ill-conceived robbery at his scrap metal yard last week. Photo File

Chris Beddis of Waipukurau's Scrapit metal yard deserves praise.

Confronted by a hammer-wielding intruder demanding money last Friday, the hirsute, Viking-like manager picked up a broom - a disappointing weapon given the heavy metal workplace - and sparred with the intruder.

Bloodied after copping a few blows with the hammer, he fought back and assured the offender he was not going to concede.

The would-be robber fled with nothing bar the ignominy of being bettered by a yard broom wielded by someone three times his age.

Obviously he choose the wrong industry, and most certainly the wrong victim.