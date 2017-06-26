Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Editorial: Audacity and grace amid scrap-metal scrap

By Mark Story
Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Chris Beddis thwarted an ill-conceived robbery at his scrap metal yard last week. Photo File

Chris Beddis of Waipukurau's Scrapit metal yard deserves praise.

Confronted by a hammer-wielding intruder demanding money last Friday, the hirsute, Viking-like manager picked up a broom - a disappointing weapon given the heavy metal workplace - and sparred with the intruder.

Bloodied after copping a few blows with the hammer, he fought back and assured the offender he was not going to concede.

The would-be robber fled with nothing bar the ignominy of being bettered by a yard broom wielded by someone three times his age.

Obviously he choose the wrong industry, and most certainly the wrong victim.

Mr Beddis' quotes and post-stoush manner were triumphs of tone. On daylight robbery: "I'm not going to give money to people that haven't earned it." On strategy: "I bailed him to the middle of the workshop." And on how shaken he was: "The buttons of the cellphone felt a bit small when I was trying to ring the cops."

Audacious in battle and gracious in victory. This chap just gets better.

Of course this could have been much worse; the headlines much darker. The Mad Max scene could have easily backfired on either party. Hence, such pluck is easy to applaud, but dangerous to encourage.

Thing is, while we ultimately wish the offender to appear in Waipukurau District Court to account for his miserable fail, we can, in all reasonableness, be quietly chuffed at the natural justice meted out on scene.

All power to your broom, Mr Beddis.

