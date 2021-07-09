Edible Fashion Awards a chance for Hawke's Bay students to show creativity

Edible Fashion Awards winner designer Keryn Whitney works with students at Karamu High School. Photo / Paul Taylor

Classrooms throughout Hawke's Bay are buzzing with edible-inspired creativity as the 2021 Edible Fashion Awards are looming.

Recognised as a celebration of our region's rich connection to food, since its inception in 2006 the wearable art event has generated innovative ideas and sparked the creativity of young and old alike.

Recent years have seen an increased spawning of ingenuity in the expanding list of entries.

There is no question Edible is a showstopper - attracting loyal locals and beginning to make ripples beyond Hawke's Bay.

Last year's show saw the largest audience in the Opera House at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre since the venue's reopening in March 2020.

"While the adult and senior designs are often the most awe-inspiring, it is the potential to inspire young people and families taking part that gives the event its heart," says event director Kelie Jensen.

"Every year we have new schools participating. For the designers, being exposed to the overall concept and sharing in the experience on stage is incredibly exciting and rewarding.

"Younger entrants are often in awe of the ingenuity they see in the senior designs and that experience can plant a seed."

In the school environment, the process of designing for Edible has another interesting facet and an equally important one: the topic of sustainability. Interesting conversations are fuelled by new approaches to re-use and recycling, which feature strongly in many of the designs.

"Designers making decisions about materials they want to use will put a call out at school. The following week will see an abundance of milk bottles, bread tags or other requested items – the whole school community gets on board."

The Designers in Schools programme plays a vital part in the overall Edible concept and earlier this year Kelie brought together a focus group of experienced designers to brainstorm its future development.

"Much of the impact of that work will not see light until later this year, but the potential is incredibly exciting," she says.

"We have designers on board who are at the pinnacle – three are past Edible Supreme Award-winners and others, such as Kate MacKenzie and Wellington-based Fifi Colston have judged the event.

"Several have had great success on the World of Wearable Art (WOW) stage.

"These are cutting-edge, celebrated Aotearoa designers, many living here in Hawke's Bay, working directly with young people in our schools. This is truly a wonderful opportunity for them."

Karamu High School textiles teacher Julie Burn has been encouraging students to enter the event for several years.

Last year Edible brought former Supreme Award-winner Tessa Paaymans into the school to mentor students.

Tessa is a Karamu alumnus and has gone on to study design at tertiary level and to achieve recognition internationally.

"It made my students aware of her story and they were hugely inspired," Julie says.

"I watch my students grow in confidence and ability as they enter year after year and having access to an Edible design mentor in class provides invaluable support and another spark of inspiration."

Entries for the Edible Fashion Awards are now open and individuals from ages five to adult can enter as well as schools.

With eight weeks to go before designs are judged, there is plenty of time to create your masterpiece.

The Nurture category introduced in 2019 encourages family entries and there is no limit on the amount of adult help – it is a perfect project for kids and parents or grandparents wanting to have some fun and get creative together these school holidays.

For more information or to register your intent to enter by Monday, July 26, visit ediblefashionawards.co.nz.