Ebony Lamb brings her music home to Hawke’s Bay

Ebony Lamb is playing at the Small Halls. Photo / Supplied

The Small Halls of Heretaunga this week will receive home one of their own.

Ebony Lamb bases herself in Pōneke, but grew up in Haumoana.

Though born with a true artistic soul, she came to music late in life.

Small Halls creator and curator Jamie Macphail says her natural talent for lyrics and melody, matched with her powerful voice, appeals to the musical sensibilities of all who hear her.

“She quickly and easily collaborated with some of the finest talents around to found the superlative alt-country band, Eb and Sparrow.

Local music lovers might remember a magical night in the Spiegeltent back in 2017, when Ebony closed out the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival at the head of her band.

“Eb and Sparrow have made an indelible impression on the Bay, with their frequent returns over their eight years in action becoming a cause for celebration for those in the know. Their Bye Bye Baby farewell gig at Common Room four years ago was a long, warm goodbye hug, memorable for its bittersweet-ness.”

Lamb has been forging her own path, embarking on a solo career on an upward trajectory. She’s been touring her solo album, Successful Feelings, across both islands ahead of its general release next year, finding widespread acclaim. She’s still indulging her passion for collaboration with the cream of Aotearoa’s folk musician crop - Bic Runga and Kody Nielson, to name but a few - rendering great things from small bands of like-minded musos.

“Her debut solo single ‘Take My Hands At Night’ is a dreamy exploration that showcases her unique talent, evoking an other-worldliness that tugs gently and expertly on the heartstrings.

“Now, five lucky audiences will be treated to the full Ebony Lamb musical experience. Her sultry, dulcet tones and genre-defying style will lull audiences from Kereru to Tikokino, Sherenden to Poukawa to Haumoana, providing a quintet of soothing, unmissable evenings that you’ll be reminiscing about for years to come,” Macphail said.

SHOWS:

Wednesday, 23 November, Kereru Community Hall.

Thursday, 24 November, Tikokino Community Hall.

Friday, 25 November, Sherenden Community Hall.

Saturday, 26 November, Poukawa Community Hall.

Sunday, 27 November, Haumoana Community Hall.





All shows start at 6pm. Full bar and supper available.