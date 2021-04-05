Easter Sunday fun for children in Tararua

There was a huge turnout at an Easter egg hunt at Dannevirke Domain organised by Ngāti Kahungunu. Photo / Sue Emeny

Two community events especially for children were held in Tararua on Easter Sunday.

The first was an Easter egg hunt at the Dannevirke Domain organised by Ngāti Kahungunu.

Rocky Hape came up with the idea for the Easter egg hunt.

"Last year during Covid lockdown The Warehouse in Auckland donated a lot of Easter eggs and we delivered these to families. We knew we wouldn't get a donation like that this year so we went to the community to ask for donations."

He said a lot of individuals donated to the project along with businesses Hape Shearing, Fortynine30 Barbershop, Dannevirke Pharmacy and Ngāti Kahungunu.

One hundred and thirty children were registered for the event but altogether there were about 200 children taking part.

"It went really well, the kids were happy and the parents were happy."

Hape said he hoped the Easter egg hunt would become an annual event.

Later in the day, the Woodville Easter Gala was held in Fountaine Square.

Woodville Districts Vision chairwoman Vicky Tomlinson extends a welcome to the Woodville Easter Gala.

This event was organised by Woodville Districts Vision chairwoman Vicky Tomlinson, who had the help of several willing volunteers.

The event was funded by individual community members.

The splat the rat game was a lot harder than most people thought.

The gala kicked off with an Easter egg hunt, followed by old-school games such as splat the rat, egg-and-spoon races, quoits and Woodville's version of a coconut shy - minus the coconuts.

These girls are a study in concentration as they take part in an egg-and-spoon race.

Tomlinson was pleased with the response from the community in terms of attendance.

"The more community activities we can put on in Woodville the better."