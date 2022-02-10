Earthquake strengthening of Tararua District Council s service centres

Tararua District Council has employed building contractors who are on site at the Pahiatua Service Centre and have erected safety fencing around the building.

The earthquake strengthening of Tararua District Council's Dannevirke and Pahiatua service centres is now under way.



• Pahiatua Service Centre

The Pahiatua Service Centre was built pre-1929 and has a Heritage New Zealand classification. After a seismic assessment, the building was assessed at 10 per cent of the New Building Standard and consequently deemed as earthquake-prone.

The planned earthquake strengthening will bring the building up to 67 per cent of the new building standard, including an engineering solution using concealed steel reinforcement that keeps the character of the building.

• Dannevirke Service Centre

Contractors are erecting safety scaffolding and security fencing ready for the work shortly. Electrical teams are shutting down the front of the building where the work will be taking place.

The Dannevirke Service Centre was built in 1963 and has been altered several times since. After seismic assessments, its earthquake rating was assessed as less than 34 per cent of the New Building Standards. earthquake strengthening work will include masonry reinforcement and roof works.

Traffic management will be in place periodically around both sites.