A quake struck near Rotorua about 11pm. Photo / Geonet

A light earthquake near Rotorua was felt across the eastern and lower North Island on Sunday evening.

Geonet reported the 4.5 magnitude quake struck at 11.09 10km east of Rotorua, describing its shaking as "weak".

It was a deep quake, 155km below the surface, and was felt from Bay of Plenty down to Wellington.

More than 1100 people had sent in 'felt it' reports on Geonet's page within 15 minutes of the shaking.

MORE TO COME