E tū: Trio raising money, battling stigmas with mental health clothing line

Alannah Grant, left, Jody Ferrick and Shannon Grant have raised some $2000 for the I Am Hope charity since E tū, Stand Up launched. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Hawke's Bay trio who started E tū, Stand Up knew they were onto a winning concept with their charity clothing brand, but have still been surprised by how much they have sold since launch.

Jody Ferrick, 21, and sisters Alannah, 20, and Shannon Grant, 22, began selling clothing with mental health messages aimed at reducing stigma at the end of January, with all proceeds going to the I Am Hope charity.

"I think we knew it was a good idea, but we didn't think it would take off so quickly, we've really gained a lot of momentum quite fast," Ferrick said.

They have raised about $2000 for I Am Hope, who directly fund counselling to those aged 15-24, so far.

"Even in the past week I think we've sold another 80 tops, so we're up to nearly 200 t-shirts sold in six weeks," Ferrick added.

Alannah Grant said people have been very supportive, and connect to the brand and its messages because everyone has their own mental health battles, or knows someone around them who does.

That includes the three young women themselves.

Alannah, who works at a cafe, said 2020 was a tough year for her personally like it was for many others:

"I was travelling and living in Melbourne, and I was forced to come back home because of Covid. So that was quite a struggle, trying to figure out what to do with my life."

She said not everyone is in a situation where they can afford unfunded counselling sessions.

The trio were inspired to start E tū, Stand Up having each had their own struggles with mental health. Photo / Ian Cooper

"Seeing how important counselling is to people, it's definitely something I wanted to work on to try and make a change," Grant said.

Her older sister Shannon is a registered psychiatric ward nurse who has had mental health battles for about five years which she has tried to address with therapy and different medications.

"I see it at work, I know what it's like myself," Shannon said.

Ferrick reconnected with her when they moved in together, and she said she learned she was going through depression and anxiety after a tough break-up thanks to talking with Shannon, who also helped her to get help.

A particularly tough period last year saw them lose their house in Onekawa, to last November's flood and while they were displaced one of Ferrick's best friends passed away.



Where to get help

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7) lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline.

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202