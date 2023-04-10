Dunedin-based soprano Olivia Pike is the winner of the Brayden Coldicutt Aria Competition. Photo / Supplied

Dunedin-based soprano Olivia Pike was the winner of the Brayden Coldicutt Aria Competition held at the MTG Century Theatre Sunday, April 9.

The aria competition is a mainstay event of the Napier Performing Arts Competition Society’s Easter Festival.

At the final concert of the competition, Pike performed Monica’s Waltz from The Medium by Menotti and Marenka’s Aria from The Bartered Bride by Smetana. She was presented with the $4000 winner’s prize by adjudicator Ravil Atlas.

Six finalists were chosen by Ravil Atlas from the 15 entrants who performed on Saturday evening. Second place was Larissa Kent (sponsored by Gifford Devine), third was Erica Paterson (sponsored by Franki James) and the other finalists were Samuel McKeever, Grace Burt and Tamairangi Henare (sponsored by Taradale Medical).

Although there is no hometown advantage to the competition, Kent, McKeever and Henare began their singing careers in Hawke’s Bay, and Flaxmere tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono won the mayor’s prize for the most promising performer, as selected by Ravil Atlas.

Pike has recently been a part of NZ Opera’s Opera in Schools tour for 2023, and has been a member of the Freemason’s New Zealand Opera Chorus in Christchurch since 2016.

Notable competition successes include first place in the 2022 North Shore Becroft Aria, first place in the 2018 Dame Malvina Major Foundation Dunedin Aria, and being a finalist in the NZ Aria competition for 2022.

She gained her Master of Music in Classical Voice Performance with Distinction, from the University of Otago last year under the tutelage of Dr Tessa Romano and Professor Terence Dennis.

Adjudicator Atlas commented on the high level these young singers are performing at, and their ability to convey a story. He had also held a workshop for the finalists in a public masterclass setting on Sunday morning.

The annual Easter Festival resumed this year after being cancelled last year due to Covid. It includes popular dance competitions at the Municipal Theatre, junior instrumental competitions at the Wesley Lounge at Clive Square, and senior vocalists in the Pan Pac Foyer of the Municipal Theatre.