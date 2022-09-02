Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Dry horrors: Hawke's Bay facing 32 million cubic metre shortfall of water by 2040

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock
4 mins to read
Dry paddocks drew dust in Poukawa in autumn of 2021. A regional council report suggests the region will face an annual water shortfall of 32 million cubic metres by 2040. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dry paddocks drew dust in Poukawa in autumn of 2021. A regional council report suggests the region will face an annual water shortfall of 32 million cubic metres by 2040. Photo / Paul Taylor

A draft Hawke's Bay Regional Council report suggests the region will now face an annual water shortfall of 32 million cubic metres by 2040.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Water Assessment, which was commissioned by the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.