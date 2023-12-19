Rāhui after death on Mohaka River in Hawke’s Bay

A man is reported to have drowned in the Mohaka River in Hawke's Bay.

A rāhui has been placed over part of the Mohaka River after what a local iwi reported to have been the drowning of a man over the weekend.

A post from iwi Ngāti Hineuru said on Tuesday a blessing had taken place at “the location where our whanaunga drowned on our awa Mōhaka”.

A rāhui had been placed from Glen Falls to Te Kooti’s Bridge and will be in place until further notice, the post said.

Police had by late Tuesday not released any information.

It had already been a tragic few days in Hawke’s Bay with two people killed in separate road crashes, one on Friday afternoon and one on early Saturday morning and a beach drowning, also on Friday afternoon.