Driver who hit and destroyed ambulance had never had a licence

Appearing in Dannevirke District Court was Shaun Watson on a charge of careless or inconsiderate driving. Photo / Paul Taylor

A 30-year-old driver who crashed into an ambulance on Dannevirke’s main street had never held a licence, it was revealed in Dannevirke District Court.

Shaun Watson was appearing for sentence on a charge of careless or inconsiderate driving on December 20.

The $260,000 ambulance was destroyed in the crash and the two ambulance officers suffered injuries.

At an earlier court appearance, Watson had agreed to restorative justice but failed to attend. Judge Stephanie Edwards questioned Watson on his non-attendance.

Counsel Alan Cressey told the court Watson was a shearer and was picked up every morning at 5am and returned when the day’s shearing was finished.

On that particular day Watson didn’t make it back to town in time for the appointment.

The restorative justice worker visited Watson and set up an appointment for the following day.

However, Watson was unable to attend as he had to rush his two-year-old child to hospital.

Judge Edwards told Watson he had some facing up to do.

”You hurt the ambulance officers and the loss of the ambulance has hit this community,” Judge Edwards said.

”Another issue you need to look at seriously is that this charge has an automatic disqualification period but you don’t have a driver’s licence and never had one.”

In explanation, Cressey said Watson suffered from anxiety.

”He studies hard before taking his test but he becomes very anxious and cancels out.”

Judge Edwards said what concerned her was Watson’s fines history and the safety issues those raised. They included fines for speeding and failing to have a child in an approved restraint.

”These are all safety issues,” Judge Edwards said.”You are 30 years old and have been driving for a long time but you have no right to be driving without a licence. You will have to find a way to get around your anxiety.”

Ambulance officer Mark Jackson read his victim impact report to the court. He said shoulder injuries sustained in the crash were the start of many months of pain and discomfort. For the community, the loss of the ambulance meant a wait of two years before it could be replaced.

”This means the Dannevirke community has to put up with very high mileage vehicles.

”He added that Watson’s children had been users of the ambulance service. Judge Edwards told Watson a restorative justice conference would enable him to give some thought to ways he could make amends.

”I would rather you face up to the people you hurt and the community.”

Watson told the judge that he just wanted the matter dealt with.”I’m here to get it done. I’ve got a life too.”Watson said after the accident Jackson had tried to verbally assault him.

Judge Edwards then stood the matter down so Watson could talk to his lawyer and his partner about whether he would attend restorative justice. On returning to court Watson said he would take part in restorative justice.

Cressey told the court that after the accident there was some anger at the scene and Watson was worried that the restorative justice conference would become confrontational.

Judge Edwards said she understood Watson’s anxiety issue but she encouraged him to attend a meeting.

”It’s really important in these types of cases for both sides to sit down and listen. There are quite creative ways to start to make amends.”

Watson was remanded to reappear in court on September 8.