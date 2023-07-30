Emergency services are responding to a truck roll near Woodville.

A truck roll near Woodville has trapped one person inside the vehicle, and forced the closure of a state highway connecting Manawatū and Hawke’s Bay.

Police received a call around 6.35am Monday to the incident on State Highway 3, near the corner of Oxford and Morgan Rd, at the bottom of the Saddle Rd.

As of 7.15am, Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed crews were working to free the trapped driver from the vehicle.

“There are diversions being put in place sending people over the Pahiatua Track,” a police spokesperson said.

Police could not immediately confirm whether there were injuries.

SADDLE RD, MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI - TRUCK ROLL - 7AM

Due to a truck roll, Saddle Rd is currently CLOSED between Woodville and Ashhurst. Consider detouring via the Pahiatua Track, and allow extra time for journeys this morning. ^CS pic.twitter.com/y2NBp8wuHZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) July 30, 2023

The Herald has contacted St John for further comment.

