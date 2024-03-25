Gang member killed in Gisborne brawl named, cops prepare to pull back from distress calls and the Prime Minister addresses findings of Cyclone Gabrielle review in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Twelve vehicles were seized from recidivist drink-drivers by Hawke’s Bay road police in a three-night sting before Easter weekend.

Thirty-seven drivers were caught with excess breath alcohol in the operation from Thursday to Saturday, March 21-23.

Checkpoints were set up at several places, including Waiohiki and Clive.

Police conducted about 3500 breath screening tests during the three-day operation. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said about 3500 breath screening tests were carried out.

“The key focus of this operation was impairment, one of the four pillars of causes of deaths and serious injury on our roads. The others being restraints, distraction and speed.”

The 12 vehicles were seized from people deemed to be recidivist drink-drivers, police said.