This year, there’s plenty of Aotearoa/New Zealand content to watch, with seven films, including two by legendary Dame Gaylene Preston, who will be at the screenings and for question and answer sessions afterwards.

Preston’s films are Grace: A Prayer for Peace, portraying another legendary New Zealander, Dame Robin White, and screening on August 31 at 1pm; and War Stories Our Mothers Never Told Us, screening on September 6 at 10.45am. Other New Zealand content includes Prime Minister, looking at the ups and downs of Jacinda Ardern’s leadership of the country; Anchor Me – The Don McGlashan Story, revealing the man behind the music; Not Only Fred Dagg, providing an intimate glimpse into John Clarke’s life; Went up the Hill, a thriller filmed in Christchurch; and Ngā Whanaunga: Aotearoa New Zealand’s Best 2025, a selection of the best in a series of short films.

Closing film, Sentimental Value, explores the complex relationship between daughter Nora, and her estranged father and film director Gustav, who resurfaces after Nora’s mother dies.

In an attempt to boost his declining career, Gustav tries to coerce his daughter, now a famous actor, to star in his new film about his mother (Nora’s grandmother), who, haunted by the torture she suffered under the Nazis, eventually took her own life in the family home where Nora and her sister were raised.

Between It Was Just an Accident and Sentimental Value bookending the festival, it feels sure we are in good and well-considered hands, with a selection of films offering all the drama, excitement, laughs, and thought-provoking content you want from a film festival.

Over just 11 short days, there are 34 different films, showing over 48 screenings, providing a smorgasbord of treats with something for everyone.

Programmes are available at the museum and in various cafes and venues across Napier, Hastings and Havelock North. We look forward to welcoming you to the Century Theatre to enjoy your picks.

Tickets for the New Zealand International Film Festival are now available online through the MTG website (mtghawkesbay.com), or at the museum counter, for purchase.