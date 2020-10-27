Drag queens to hit the stage in Hawke's Bay

Miss Trinity Ice is bringing her show Queen's Do Hawke's Bay to The Cabana. Photo / Supplied

Miss Trinity Ice is bringing her show to The Cabana in Napier.

Queen's Do Hawke's Bay is a cabaret style show which promises entertainment, comedy, dancing, banter and the elegance of wigs and makeup.

Ice, who was born and raised in Hawke's Bay and now lives in Auckland, is the producer and MC of the show.

"I'm really excited to be bringing this show to my hometown," Ice said.

"We have a strong cast of heavy hitter drag queens that will knock your socks off."

The professional drag queen has lived in Auckland for 14 years and says the move to New Zealand's biggest city has not only opened doors for her, but allowed her to be herself.

"It wasn't easy for me growing up in a small provincial town. I wasn't what society wanted and expected me to be," she said.

"I was in the third form when I came out and didn't really meet another person like me until I was 17. Being a teenager is hard enough, being a gay teenager was tough. I've grown a pretty thick skin over the years.

"These days people are a lot more accepting of the queer culture. In Auckland it's not frowned upon. We have K Rd where it is just the norm and such a diverse mix of culture and people here — it's just fantastic," Ice said.

"Off course there are haters out there still. It lurks on social media with keyboard warriors and there will always be clusters of people who are not open minded.

"For me, it's simply the best industry. I'm totally immersed in it. I love the costumes, the wigs and the makeup. Getting all dressed up for a show is a bit like putting your armour on. After all, we are all born naked, the rest is drag."

She is passionate about helping youth in the rainbow community. "I felt so alone — it was a dark journey so helping youth is so important to me.

"The biggest challenge for many of the rainbow community is acceptance from family and friends. That can be so hard when the people you love turn their backs on you."

Ice encourages anyone over 18 to come along to Queen's Do Hawke's Bay.

"Don't be scared — come along and have some fun. I can promise you that the carbs you have for dinner will be laughed off before you leave."

Queen's Do Hawke's Bay is on at the Cabana on November 7.