Dr Nic Peet announced as new chief executive for Hawke’s Bay Regional Council

Dr Nic Peet has been announced as the new Chief Executive for Hawke's Bay Regional Council. Photo / Supplied.

Dr Nic Peet has been announced as the next chief executive of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and will assume the role early to mid-July.

He takes over from interim chief executive Pieri Munro, who has been in the role since February.

Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby said Dr Peet comes to Hawke’s Bay from Horizons Regional Council where he is group manager strategy, regulation and science.

He has also held significant roles with the Department of Conservation (DOC) in New Zealand and BirdLife International in the UK.

“Dr Peet brings a wealth of environmental experience and was clearly the best choice for this role,” Ormsby said.

“We welcome him into the Regional Council whānau and know he will be the leader this organisation needs.”

Ormsby also highlighted Peet’s commitment to environmental issues and his strong connections across the motu will prove beneficial for all of the Council’s work.

Dr Peet said it was “hugely exciting” to be able to work in Te Matau-a-Māui Hawkes Bay.

“I’m really looking forward to working with elected members and staff, tangata whenua and communities.

“It’s a stunning part of the world and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is a great organisation. One of the real attractions of the job is the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and well-respected HBRC team.”

He said the environment was “at the heart” of what made Te Matau-a-Māui special, and that leading a team to look after the environment and support teams to help communities prosper was key to his decision to join the council.

During his 10 years at the Horizons Regional Council in Manawatū-Whanganui region Dr Peet led the organisation’s approaches to freshwater reform and climate change, and his work also involved oversight of a regional action plan and regional committee with joint iwi and governance membership.

He earned his PhD in Ecology from the University of East Anglia in the UK.