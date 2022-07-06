Dr Ashley Bloomfield and pounamu at Pukemokimoki Marae on Tuesday, at right Ngai Kahungunu deputy chair JB Heperi. Photo / Supplied.

Director-General of Health and Covid-19 daily updates frontman Dr Ashley Bloomfield has returned to some of his roots for a farewell from his job on a Napier marae less than a kilometre from his first home.

Dr Bloomfield, having announced he is stepping down this month after four years in the Ministry of Health's top job, was born in Napier, his poroporoaki on Tuesday being held at Pukemokimoki Marae, little more than a couple of stones' throws from where he lived his first six years with his parents in Bestall St, Maraenui.

He commented recently in the New Zealand Herald that it was, in the late 1960s, a "pretty deprived community but, as a young child you notice, but you also don't notice, because it's just what it is".

From Maraenui the Bloomfield family moved to the Wellington suburb of Tawa and the future health industry leader went to Scots College, leaving at the age of 17 to go to medical school in Auckland.

An estimated 100 people were at the marae, including representatives across the health industry and its service providers, iwi, and local bodies, including twin-city mayors Kirsten Wise and Sandra Hazlehurst.

He was accompanied onto the marae by deputy director-general of health John Whaanga, who hails from Nuhaka, and Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui, Hawke's Bay (formerly the Hawke's Bay District Health Board) kaumatua Hawira Hape.

Te Whatu Ora Hawke's Bay executive director of Maori health Patrick Le Geyt said it was a true Ngati Kahungunu response to the way Dr Bloomfield and the ministry had worked together with the DHB, iwi and local body leaders in the Covid-19 response, and the director-general's respect for the mana of the iwi and the marae in that if he was to have such a poroporoaki he wished to have it back where he had come from.

Dr Bloomfield became a household name during the pandemic in a way that no other Director-General of Health had, but then, says Le Geyt, it was the first in a pandemic.

Himself involved in the health industry for more than 25 years, and initiator of the approach to the marae, Le Geyt was unable to attend on Tuesday, but told Hawke's Bay Today that as a public health specialist Dr Bloomfield was the person "you'd want at the front in a pandemic".