Dora was the 2022 Penguin of the Year - here she delivers her victory speech at the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier.

One of Napier’s most loved penguins has died after a long battle with spinal problems.

Dora the kororā, crowned the National Aquarium of New Zealand’s Penguin of the Year in 2022, was 9.

She arrived at the aquarium’s rescue and rehabilitation centre, which provides either temporary or permanent care for kororā, in 2014, when she was abandoned as a 5-day-old chick.

“Dora was, at times, a bit of a mischief maker, staying in bed all day and talking louder than the keepers during their presentations, as well as having a continued vendetta against the bare legs of some of our team,” a spokesperson for the aquarium said.

Dora was described as being charismatic, and curious.

The aquarium spokesperson said Dora was extremely popular and came to have an extensive following on social media, where she provided a lot of people with joy.

“Dora was a princess among penguins: charismatic, curious and a little bit cheeky.”

Unfortunately in the last few years, Dora had to receive special care, which included routine chiropractor treatments for a curve in her spine that caused her to limp.

A visit to the vet determined that her spinal condition had worsened and treatment was no longer helping her and affecting her quality of life, the spokesperson said.

The penguin rescue and rehabilitation centre continues to look after the other 15 kororā they have in their care.