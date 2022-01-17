Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Doors close on 129 years of Napier pharmacy history

3 minutes to read
Last ones standing - Unichem UFS Pharmacy Napier staff and empty shelves last week. From left Raewyn Waayer, Tariq Farooq, veteran pharmacist Barry Lennox and Raewyn Holden. Photo / Warren Buckland

Last ones standing - Unichem UFS Pharmacy Napier staff and empty shelves last week. From left Raewyn Waayer, Tariq Farooq, veteran pharmacist Barry Lennox and Raewyn Holden. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

A Napier pharmacy closed on Friday with a history dating back to the North Island's first United Friendly Societies Dispensary in 1892.

The pending closure of Unichem UFS Pharmacy Napier, in Emerson St in Napier's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.