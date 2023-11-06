Don’t be disappointed - make sure you don’t miss The Disappointments

Cossie and the Disappointments are a retro party big band with 17 musicians and two female singers. The band are touring Hawke's Bay from November 14-18.

We all know that the best music for singing and dancing was created last century, so let’s do it!

Bursting out of Wollongong in NSW, Australia, Cossie and the Disappointments are a retro party big band with 17 musicians and two female singers that play hits from the 50s to the 90s for maximum musical enjoyment.

The band will be touring Hawke’s Bay from November 14-18, 2023, focusing on good dance tunes to promote foot-tapping fun!

If you like songs such as Fever (Peggy Lee, 1958); L.O.V.E. (Nat King Cole, 1958); Beyond the Sea (Bobby Darin, 1959); Green Onions (Booker T & the MGs, 1962); I Only Want to be With You, (Dusty Springfield, 1963); Mustang Sally (The Commitments, 1965); I Feel Good (James Brown, 1965); 25 or 6 to 4 (Chicago,1970); Long Train Running (Doobie Brothers, 1973); Old Time Rock and Roll (Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, 1978); Unchain My Heart (Joe Cocker, 1987); Killing Me Softly (Roberta Flack, 1972); Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Queen, 1979), Bad Habits (Billy Field, 1981); and Walking on Sunshine (Katrina and the Waves, 1985) then Cossie and the Disappointments are your kinda band!

Why Hawke’s Bay?

“We know that the Hawke’s Bay region is known for its beaches, restaurants, pubs and wineries so it sounds like it is the fun capital of New Zealand,” band tour manager Garry Hoban said.

“Also Napier is the Art Deco capital with fine wineries, endless dining options, a cruise ship port, and has numerous performance spaces for live music. So we reckon Cossie and the Disappointments are a good fit for our New Zealand debut tour.”

Gigs

Tuesday, November 14: Free concert from 11am to 12.30pm at The Sound Shell in Napier.

Friday, November 17: Evening gig 7pm-9pm at the Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier. Entry by donation.

Saturday, November 18: Evening gig starting at 5.30pm with the Hawke’s Bay Big Band at Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North. Members $15, public $25. Bar and buffet.

Sunday, November 19: Gig from 1pm-3.30pm at Hygge beachside cafe at Clifton Bay. Entry by donation.