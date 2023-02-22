Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty and Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis speaking with locals during their visit over the weekend. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Mayoral Relief Fund re-established by the Tararua District Council has received an extra boost with a donation of $150,000 by the Government.

The donation was announced by Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty earlier this week.

To date, the fund had received more than $20,000 in donations from members of the public.

“Which is fantastic,” Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said.

The fund was opened for donations to help support communities in the Tararua district after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“To see our people pull together to help each other out and be so generous in many ways is truly heartening. This fund will help us to provide support to those who need it most,” Collis said.

She said financial support was one of the best ways people could help.

“Financial donations are very useful as they help to provide what is really needed to those affected. It will take a lot for affected communities to recover, and every little donation will help.”

McAnulty said the donation was in addition to the Government Community Support package and the interim emergency relief package.

He was able to go up in a helicopter with the mayor on Saturday to see the damage over some of the district.

“Seeing the damage from the air let me get a full picture of the impact on many communities, and it was gut-wrenching.

“I want to thank Mayor Tracey Collis, first responders, Rural Support Trust, the council, and Civil Defence staff for their tireless work to reach isolated communities and make sure they had what they needed. This initial contribution to the Mayoral Relief Fund will allow them to continue supporting our region and people.”

Details on how to donate to the fund are available on the council’s website or via direct deposit at customer service centres and libraries.