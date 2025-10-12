Local dog owner Hayley King, who joined the walk with her West Highland terrier, Rufus, said it was a hit with the whole family.
“The Pawrade was such a fun morning and a rare opportunity to get my husband into town for some clothes shopping,” she said.
“Dog-Friendly Napier makes it so much easier for dog owners to know exactly where their pups are welcome, and we absolutely love that.”
Organised by Napier City Business Inc, the event gave Sunday trade a welcome boost while offering free nail clips and health checks by Vet Services Hawke’s Bay, giveaways from Animates, and handcrafted hot dogs from The Doghaus.
While there are no firm plans yet, organisers say the Pawrade could become an annual spring tradition in Napier’s event calendar.