Local dog owner Hayley King, who joined the walk with her West Highland terrier, Rufus, said it was a hit with the whole family.

“The Pawrade was such a fun morning and a rare opportunity to get my husband into town for some clothes shopping,” she said.

“Dog-Friendly Napier makes it so much easier for dog owners to know exactly where their pups are welcome, and we absolutely love that.”

Hayley King (left), her daughter Laine walking Rufus, and her husband Hayden.

Organised by Napier City Business Inc, the event gave Sunday trade a welcome boost while offering free nail clips and health checks by Vet Services Hawke’s Bay, giveaways from Animates, and handcrafted hot dogs from The Doghaus.

The Pawrade offered free nail clips and health checks by Vet Services Hawke’s Bay, giveaways from Animates, and handcrafted hot dogs from The Doghaus. Photo / Derek Rossiter.

Feedback from businesses suggests the event gave Sunday trade a welcome boost. Photo / Derek Rossiter.

While there are no firm plans yet, organisers say the Pawrade could become an annual spring tradition in Napier’s event calendar.

“You don’t need a big budget or a big plan. When we listen and work together, we can create some really special things for our city,” general manager of Napier City Business, Pip Thompson, said.

Organisers hope the Pawrade becomes an annual tradition, boosting local businesses and community spirit. Photo / Derek Rossiter.

The new Dog-Friendly Napier guide lists more than 50 participating businesses, with window stickers helping owners spot pup-approved venues across the city.