Do Cambridge Dictionary’s new words have staying power? – Wyn Drabble

By Wyn Drabble
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Dictionary definitions for new words are confusingly varied, Wyn Drabble writes. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Wyn Drabble
Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke's Bay.

THE FACTS

  • The Cambridge Dictionary has added 6212 new words.
  • Some of the new words include “skibidi,” “delulu” and “lewk”.
  • A Cambridge executive claimed words are only added when it’s believed they will have “staying power”.

When I read that the Cambridge Dictionary has, in just the last year, added 6212 new words to its oeuvre, I was quite excited.

A Cambridge bigwig even said: “We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power.” So that encouraged me even more to check

