A diver's death at Pourerere will be referred to the coroner. Photo / NZME

A diver's death at Pourerere will be referred to the coroner. Photo / NZME

A diver died at Pourerere Beach east of Waipukurau following an incident on Saturday afternoon.

Police were alerted about 4pm to a diver who was unconscious after surfacing at the beach.

Despite efforts from members of the public and emergency services, the person was unable to be revived.

The death will be referred to the coroner.