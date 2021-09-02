Discover your inner artist with Seasons Art Class

Seasons students Martina, Mary and friends at the end of season exhibition.

Father and daughter Chris and Joanne at their Seasons art class.

Just when Jacqueline Supa felt she was moving into the 'unemployable' age group, along came the opportunity of a lifetime. And although lockdown has slowed things down a bit, she has not looked back.

"A friend of mine that I worked with over 30 years ago called me about an amazing opportunity. He knew I had run a few businesses over the past decades and saw this as ideal for me and the region."

Jacqueline runs Seasons Art Class, employing tutors "who are well rounded in the different art mediums" and holding classes at Keirunga Arts Venue in Havelock North and Bluff Hill Bowling Club in Napier.

"We run three classes a week for three hours per session — morning, afternoon and an evening."

Seasons Art Class is a franchise, with around 21 branches in New Zealand and more than 120 students joining in Napier and Havelock North.

"This curriculum has been taught to more than 55,000 people in the UK and Europe. It was developed by a Kiwi couple living in the UK."

Seasons runs a 14-week curriculum, covering pencil techniques, watercolour, oil pastel and acrylics.

"We are unique in that we actually teach mature students. We have students from 21 years old to over 80s. We say if you can draw a stick man, you have the skills to learn with us.

"We even teach students to professionally mount their art in readiness for an art exhibition for family and friends."

There are around 16 students in each class, which Jacqueline hopes will start again in October, with a break for Christmas.

"But this may change due to the lockdown."

She says tutors generally spend about half an hour prior to each lesson preparing, with all materials, including refreshments, provided during the course. Although during lockdown last year the course was offered online, only a handful of students took up the offer.

"Our strength lies in the one-on-one tutor help and as we have students of varying levels of skills, the tutor can adjust to this."

Some students have returned for three seasons, which the curriculum caters for. During Covid, classes have halted and will restart when the levels allow.

"Due to the fact the majority of our students are in their senior years we need to be extra cautious."

Jacqueline says students sign up to discover their inner artist.

"Some are people keen to try art again as most have not done anything since school days. Some of our older male students have amazing abilities and they have explained that in their days boys were not allowed to follow these subjects.

"It is also a social and fun learning environment for students and many say this is their favourite day of the week."

The aim of the course is to let students try four different mediums.

"Generally most students want to try watercolour, but then discover acrylics or oil pastels and this becomes their favourite medium. Art materials are expensive and we also guide them as to what to buy so they do not make an expensive mistake."

The highlight for the tutors and students is the end of season exhibition open to family and friends.

"It is a get together with a glass of wine or a coffee and snacks. Each person chooses how many pieces of art they wish to display, with everyone generally showing one to three pieces — but there is absolutely no pressure."

Watching each student's progress is one of the highlights of her job.

"I love to see the delight in the students' faces when they achieve a lovely piece of art. Also, at the end of the course, we look at the development of their skills, looking at the first picture and the last one produced."

■ For more information email jacqueline@seasonsartclass.nz or call 06 8767022.