Pieter Zwart with the trophies he won at Bridge Pa on Sunday. Photo / Golf NZ

Pieter Zwart has won both the Wallace Development NZPGA Championship and the Cello NZPGA Club Professional Championship in emphatic fashion, capturing the biggest title of his career.

The Waitangi Golf Club professional, who used to be a member at Hastings Golf Club, played his final four holes in five-under-par to leap ahead of the overnight leader Mason Lee, finishing the tournament at 15-under-par and win by a stroke.

He stood on the 15th tee at two-over-par for the day and seemingly out of contention before his history-making heater.

After making birdies on 15 and 16, he chipped in for an eagle on the par 5 17th and rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the last, meaning Lee and Kobori needed to birdie the last to force extra holes.

When their putts slid by, Zwart was in disbelief that he’d just won the biggest title of his career.

“I didn’t really prepare for this. I came here with no expectations. I’ve played here countless times so I knew where I needed to hit it, and I just stayed incredibly patient.”

His finish was similar to his club championship victory in 2009 when he beat club stalwart and former New Zealand Seniors champion Stuart Duff, where he finished birdie, par, eagle, and birdie.

After losing his ball on the short par 4 12th today, Zwart remained optimistic that a finish similar to his one in 2009 would get him close to winning the title.

“I knew there were a few opportunities coming in, and I hit some quality shots.

“I played a club champs here against Stu Duff who caddied for me. I beat him by finishing birdie, par, eagle, birdie, and I thought about that after the 12th, and I knew I was capable of a finish like that.

“I’ve spent countless hours here. I made sure the lights were on the practice putting green when we were here late at night. I’ve hit thousands of balls on the range and played many games here. I’m thrilled to win here.”

He not only lifted the trophy for beating the 91 other professionals in the field, he also lifted the trophy awarded to the leading club professional, a title he won by a mammoth 10 strokes.

Mason Lee finished in solo second a shot behind, with three-time PGA Tour of Australasia winner Kazuma Kobori finishing in third at 13-under.

Dongwoo Kang finished second in the Cello NZPGA Club Professionals Championship at five-under.

Mark Brown and Josh Geary fired the rounds of the day, finishing the six-under-66s.