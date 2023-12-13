Netsafe chief executive Brent Carey says two-thirds of victims don't report online fraud to police, calls on Government to create an anti-scam centre. Video / Alex Burton

A woman is warning disabled people in Hawke’s Bay to be wary after an encounter with a door-knocker she believes is trying to scam members of the vulnerable community.

Hastings woman Christine Stark, as well as the advocacy group the man claimed to work in partnership with, say they want to make sure those at risk are aware.

It all started with a simple doorknock on Monday from a “man in a sweater” claiming to be working with CCS Disability Action and offering a “discounted” car service to Stark for $129.

The man told her that - in coordination with CCS - he was offering discounts on getting a car service because of her disability badge (mobility permit) but she would need to pay the $129 to him.

“He knocked on the door quite loudly, which was unusual. He presented me with a green and white CCS card and then quickly took it back after I asked to look at it,” Stark said.

“He told me that he’d noticed on my car that I had a disability badge, which I don’t often leave hanging from the window.”

Christine Stark said was nearly conned by an alleged scammer, who saw the disability permit in her car and tried to take advantage. Photo / Warren Buckland

When the man eventually left after Stark refused the service, she decided to check her cameras to see where he had come from.

“On the garage door camera, you could see him walking around my car and looking at the badge.

“It wasn’t until I saw him run away from here on the camera that I thought I would ring CCS to see if they were actually doing a promotion. It’s not something that usual from that firm.”

Stark’s quick thinking alerted the team at CCS, who advised her that the man did not work for their organisation, and that it was likely a scam.

“This is particularly concerning for us because there are also sorts of connotations as to how he may have found out how she had a disability permit,” CCS national manager access and infrastructure BJ Clark told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“A lot of the people that have mobility parking permits are elderly, and it’s concerning we have someone operating like this looking to prey on people that may be susceptible to accepting some sort of offer.”

The man was seen on security camera looking into Christine Stark's vehicle before approaching her house. She believes he was looking for her mobility parking permits. Photo / Christine Stark

He said if the organisation ever did approach someone in the form of door-knocking, the staff member would have formal identification and a letter.

“We would be very careful to ensure that we could demonstrate the fact that we were from CCS.

“This is the sort of time you’d like to meet with the person and make it very clear the hurt and damage he can do when carrying out these actions.”





Clark advised those who think they may have been victimised to contact the police and CCS.

“We don’t want to see people being scammed out of money.”

Stark has lodged a claim with the police, providing the camera footage and a description of the man.

“Police have received a report of a man claiming to be from an organisation, and needing to service a person’s vehicle for $129,” a police spokesperson said.

“Luckily the woman questioned the person’s authenticity, declined the service, and contacted the company, who confirmed the person was not from the company he claimed.”

The spokesperson advised people who believed they were a victim of a scam to contact police and report the matter via 105.

