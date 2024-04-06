A dirt bike rider has critical injuries after a crash on Flaxmere Ave on Saturday, police say.

A dirt bike rider has critical injuries after a crash on Flaxmere Ave on Saturday, police say.

Police say a dirt biker has been critically injured in a crash with a car on one of the main streets through a Hawke’s Bay suburb on Saturday.

It was the second serious motorcycle crash in the region within 24 hours.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the two-vehicle crash on Flaxmere Ave, Flaxmere, about 11.25am and found a rider with critical injuries.

The road was blocked for a time, and open to one lane as of 2pm. The serious crash unit was at the scene with cones laid along the road at the place of impact.

Earlier, another motorbike rider was critically injured in a crash near Maraekakaho.

A St John spokesman said they responded to reports of a crash on State Highway 50 at 1.42pm on Friday with one rapid response vehicle, one ambulance, and one helicopter.

One person was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition. The road was closed for several hours between Kereru Road and Butler Road.

MORE TO COME