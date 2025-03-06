Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Dick Frizzell releases memoir about childhood adventures in Hastings

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Dick Frizzell is aiming to create awareness of deserving charities with his new community fundraising project 'Freezzell 4 your Community'.
  • Dick Frizzell has written a memoir titled “Hastings: A Boy’s Own Adventure”, featuring 30 short stories.
  • The book captures Frizzell’s experiences growing up in Hastings in the 50s and 60s.
  • Frizzell will launch the book at Hastings Library on March 13, a day before the Meatball Festival, for which he has designed a special T-shirt.

One of Hastings' favourite sons has created a collection of memories from his time growing up in Hastings, using words rather than his typical paints.

Dick Frizzell, one of New Zealand’s top artists, has temporarily put down the paintbrush and picked up the pen to write his memoir; Hastings: A Boy’s Own Adventure.

Originally titled Where’s The Brick?, a title taken from a particularly eventful Hastings Boys’ High School sports day where Frizzell had to retrieve a brick from the bottom of the school’s pool.

“It’s a bit of a mad moment and ‘Where’s the Brick’ became this kind of catch cry,” Frizzell laughs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Then my very canny editor ... Nicola Legat, said ‘I don’t know Dick, everyone’s going to say what does that mean and your interviews will get bogged down in this story of the brick’.

“I was a big fan of those Boys’ Own papers growing up ... Then my editor had this canny idea of changing the emphasis to Hastings: A Boys’ Own Adventure and away we went.”

The book is a collection of 30 short stories, conjuring a world within a moment as seen through Frizzell’s eyes.

Adorning the cover of the book is Frizzell in the sidecar of a motorcycle driven by Stiffy Merton at the Hastings Blossom Festival, a man whose stories Frizzell shares in the book.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was the year before the riots, I know that much,” recalls Frizzell.

“It was the year before it all turned to s**t.”

Frizzell is on the cover of the book in the sidecar of a motorcycle driven by Stiffy Merton at the Hastings Blossom Festival.
Frizzell is on the cover of the book in the sidecar of a motorcycle driven by Stiffy Merton at the Hastings Blossom Festival.

Despite the title, Frizzell doesn’t call the book a love letter to the district, rather a collection of stories taken from his time growing up in the area during the 1950s, and 1960s.

“Oh, thank god for editors,” Frizzell says.

“Nicola said at some point near the end I think we need a story about Hastings itself, so you can establish the geography and the sense of the place so that people know from the get-go where they are.

“I think that’s when it started to turn into this thing about Hastings, as like I am a gormless sort of reporter watching from the corner.”

A young Dick Frizzell at a Hawke's Bay A&P show in Hastings.
A young Dick Frizzell at a Hawke's Bay A&P show in Hastings.

To launch the book, Frizzell will be speaking at Hastings Library on March 13, the day before Hastings’ first-ever Meatball Festival.

Even though Frizzell grew up in Hastings, he has never indulged in one of the region’s delicacies.

“It’s a cultural clash there,” laughed Frizzell.

“I mean the meatballs hadn’t been invented when I was a boy. There’s no mention of meatballs in the book.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The Dick Frizzell design for the Hastings Meatball Festival T-shirt.
The Dick Frizzell design for the Hastings Meatball Festival T-shirt.

Despite his scepticism about the delicious breaded gelatinous balls and their alleged history, Frizzell has designed the official T-shirt for the festival and is available to be purchased from the Hastings isite, with signed copies of his book.

Frizzell is “tremendously excited” about the release of his first book, which is “not just about art”, and is looking forward to people reading it.

“Everyone’s been reading review copies of it and ringing me up about it,” he says.

“The buzz, I’ve never come across anything like it. I’ve written a few books but I’ve never struck anything quite like this.

“It seems to have hit some sort of nerve. I’m digging it, it’s great fun.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today