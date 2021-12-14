Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Development vetoed: But Hawke's Bay A&P society says 'passion doesn't pay the bills'

Hawke's Bay A&P Society president Simon Collin said committee members will need to think long and hard about future of the society. Photo / Warren Buckland

By Sahiban Hyde

Tumu Group property developers has withdrawn its controversial housing proposal to develop the iconic Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana.

However, Hawke's Bay A&P Society president Simon Collin said the society still had to solve the "very

