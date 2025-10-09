Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Deva Mahal and local talent launch Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival’s 10th anniversary

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival opens with performances in Hastings and Havelock North, featuring soul singer Deva Mahal. Photo / Courtney Henderson

The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival opens with performances in Hastings and Havelock North, featuring soul singer Deva Mahal. Photo / Courtney Henderson

The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival has returned after a year off, marking its 10th anniversary with an opening night on Thursday featuring live performances in Hastings and Havelock North.

At Toitoi: Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, international blues sensation Deva Mahal made her long-awaited Hawke’s Bay debut, bringing powerhouse

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save