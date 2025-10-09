“This tenth festival is a celebration of everything we’ve learned and loved so far - and a chance to look ahead to the next ten years.”
The 10-day programme, which runs until October 19, spans music, theatre, dance, circus, cabaret, and visual arts, with events taking place across Napier, Hastings, and Havelock North.
“The programme is full of events that are made to be shared ... it’s about getting out, having a great night, and discovering something that speaks to you.”
Festival organisers said some events have already sold out and they are encouraging people to book early.
Upcoming highlights include:
- Cirque Bon Bon – a glittering international circus spectacular (October 17 - 19 at Toitoi Opera House).
- Hysterical – an award-winning female-led theatre piece that’s as funny as it is fierce (October 11 at MTG Napier).
- Guru of Chai - described as a work of genius by the Indian Ink Theatre Company (October 11 at Toitoi Opera House).
- Holding Ground and Intensional Particle – a world premiere collaboration from NZ Dance Company (October 16 at Napier Municipal Theatre).
- Master of None: Brown Fala – a soulful, personal exploration by Hawke’s Bay’s Lila Crichton (October 12 at MTG Hawke’s Bay).
- Fables – an intimate indie-folk gig (October 17 at Paisley Stage)