The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival opens with performances in Hastings and Havelock North, featuring soul singer Deva Mahal. Photo / Courtney Henderson

The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival has returned after a year off, marking its 10th anniversary with an opening night on Thursday featuring live performances in Hastings and Havelock North.

At Toitoi: Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, international blues sensation Deva Mahal made her long-awaited Hawke’s Bay debut, bringing powerhouse vocals to the Opera House.

Meanwhile, in Havelock North, the voices of tomorrow took the spotlight as Project Prima Volta performers filled the Blyth Performing Arts Centre for a thrilling showcase of young local talent.

Festival director Jade Baker said the opening night reflected what the event means to the region.

“After a year off, it’s incredibly moving to see people showing up, supporting live performance, and reminding us of what the arts bring to a place like Hawke’s Bay.