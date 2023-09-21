Catherine Wedd, the National Party's Tukituki candidate, said Labour's $1.1 billion election promise for a new hospital was 'desperate'. Photo / Warren Buckland

Labour’s election promise to commit up to $1.1 billion for a new hospital in Hawke’s Bay has been described by local opposition as a “desperate announcement” just over a week before the first vote is cast.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall and Tukituki MP Anna Lorck confirmed the news of a potential $700 million to $1.1 billion spend on the new hospital.

National Party’s Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd said Labour had six years to make the announcement but did it just over a week before early voting opened.

“National is committed to building a new hospital and ran on this in 2020 but Labour took it off the table,” Wedd said.

“This is a desperate announcement from Labour 11 days away from voting opening and people in Hawke’s Bay won’t have confidence in Labour’s ability to deliver after seeing the complete lack of delivery on Dunedin Hospital, KiwiBuild and Auckland light rail.”

National Party Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd. Photo / NZME

She said she would have to seek advice on whether National could match or better the $1.1b hospital commitment and timeline.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon told Hawke’s Bay Today late last month that he would not be able to commit to a new hospital in Hawke’s Bay until he saw “the state of the books on the other side”.

Lorck, who is running again for Labour, said National candidates should commit before criticising, saying if they were serious about health they would ask Luxon to make a commitment.

“The job of a local MP is to fight for what’s good for Hawke’s Bay and $1.1b for a new hospital is what I have done,” Lorck said.

“I have been working on this for three years.”

“Anna’s been nagging for it, unrelenting,” Hipkins joked when asked today about Lorck and her advocacy for the hospital.

Chris Hipkins and Anna Lorck, right, on the campaign trail in Hastings on Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Labour Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate Cushla Tangaere‑Manuel said hauora (health) was key in her electorate and commended Lorck for her work advocating for a new hospital.

“The prime minister acknowledged this morning that infrastructure is far from where we would like it to be.”

