Derek Stirling will be warmly remembered as a man who left cricket in Hawke’s Bay better than he found it.

The former New Zealand and Central Stags fast bowler died in Hastings on Wednesday, following a brief battle with cancer, aged 62.

But it was the grassroots game that was Stirling’s passion, giving up his time in various coaching and administrative roles over the last 20 years.

“He’ll be sorely, sorely missed,” Hawke’s Bay Cricket Association (HBCA) chief executive Craig Findlay said.

“He was a key contributor to Hawke’s Bay cricket and he’ll eventually go alongside the names of the association’s other Life Members, who’ve contributed so much to the game.’’

Stirling was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and wasted no time in getting his affairs in order.

That included requesting Findlay act as Master of Ceremonies at his funeral.

An overseas holiday prevented Findlay from saying his “last goodbye’' to a man known through cricket as “Billy”.

Stirling coached junior teams at the Havelock North Cricket Club, then Hastings Boys’ High School. He coached the Hawke’s Bay Mavericks and was a selector for the Hawke’s Bay senior men’s side.

A longtime HBCA board member, Stirling spent a decade as chairman.

“But it’s not just the contribution to the HBCA, but the contribution he made at Hastings Boys’ High,” said Findlay.

“He was integral to getting a brand new cricket pitch there because, prior to that, we weren’t able to schedule any games there because the pitch wasn’t playable.

“He was integral to getting them a new pavilion as well and one of the key people in turning Hastings Boys’ High around and providing another quality cricket school for our boys to go to.’’

As an administrator, Stirling shoulder tapped Findlay to become chief executive and was always a voice of reason.

“One of the biggest things he offered was on our competitions sub-committee, where he’s always called it as it is,” Findlay said.

“He wasn’t afraid to make a bold decision, but he was also really thoughtful about what that bold decision was.”

Derek Stirling, on commentary duty during a test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at McLean Park. Photo / File

Beyond Hawke’s Bay, Stirling will also be remembered for his years of erudite and entertaining radio commentary during international matches at McLean Park.

“I rang Bryan Waddle last week [to inform him of Stirling’s ill health], because Derek did a lot of commentary here with Bryan and Ron Snowden and Duffy [Stuart Duff],” said Findlay.

“They were outstanding.”

Stirling played six test matches and six one-day internationals for New Zealand, in an era when Richard Hadlee, Ewen Chatfield, Lance Cairns and Martin Snedden were mainstays of the pace-bowling attack.

Most of all, Findlay says Stirling was someone who simply loved cricket and never tired of passing that love on to others.

Hamish Bidwell joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2022 and works out of the Hastings newsroom.