Deputy Prime Minister and Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni check out the grounds for Hawke’s Bay’s new Building Futures Jobs and Skills Hub. Photo / Warren Buckland

Deputy Prime Minister and Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni check out the grounds for Hawke’s Bay’s new Building Futures Jobs and Skills Hub. Photo / Warren Buckland

While in Hawke’s Bay as part of her Pacific Post-Budget road show, the Deputy Prime Minister and Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Associate Minister of Cyclone Recovery Barbara Edmonds spent some time checking out Building Futures Jobs and Skills Hub and Hastings Boys’ High School Building Academy.

At Hastings Boys’ the Deputy Prime Minister met building academy students who are currently working on building two homes for Kāinga Ora to use for social housing projects Hastings

Sepuloni wanted to meet the school building academy students and teachers and see the work they have been doing, as it “just made sense” for her.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni talks with HBHS Building Academy teachers, students and business partners. Photo / Warren Buckland

“It is a priority for us as a government to make sure that we have the skills among our population that we need, making sure our young people have access to that training,” which is what the HBHS academy is doing, explained Sepuloni.

The building academy is a group effort not only from the school but a group of local trade businesses that put in their time, money and professional help into the project, which is another reason making this visit important to the minister.

She said she is excited by all the collaboration and gives all her respect to the school for making a commitment to the project as well as everyone else that’s involved.

The building academy students spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister about how the programme has kept them in school and on a path to becoming tradies. Photo / Warren Buckland

“This is how we get things done, everyone coming together and lending a hand,” Sepuloni said.

She had just come from launching construction for the new jobs and skills hub. She said, “Clearly, this region is going to be in need of tradies moving forward for the recovery of the rebuild so this (HBHS Building Acadamey) is a smart project that we wanted to see first-hand.”

Sepuloni got her hands dirty and helped break ground to mark the start of construction of the new Building Futures Training Facility, where the new Hawke’s Bay Jobs and Skills Hub will be co-located.

BBI’s Brendan O’Sullivan, Carmel Sepuloni, and Kaumatua Charles Ropitini turning sod to commemorate the start of construction on the new Building Futures Jobs and Skills Hub. Photo / Warren Buckland

The minister said the hub “is a big win for Hawke’s Bay.”

“Hawke’s Bay has been at the frontline of the extreme weather events. The new Jobs and skills hub, once built, will not only help support the region’s rebuild and recovery, but it’ll also help support major infrastructure projects long-term,” Sepuloni said.

The hub is set to help job seekers and will also help them build $ 1.1 billion worth of homes in Hawke’s Bay and help with construction of a new hospital for the region.

“Following Cyclone Gabrielle, the need for workers in the Hawke’s Bay region is greater than ever. That’s why I’m pleased that the hub’s focus has now widened to include any infrastructure or construction projects that are needed as a result of the cyclone.

Deputy Prime Minister and Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni spoke with Building Futures student tradies about their futures in the trades industry. Photo / Warren Buckland

“The hub will be a space where people can talk to someone about working in construction, no matter what their level of experience. It will link people up with training and job opportunities, setting them up for long-term, sustainable careers while filling the industry’s need for skilled workers,” Sepuloni said.

Collaboration will be key to its success, which is why partnership across every pocket of the region sits at the heart of the delivery of the hub.

The hub is partnering with local councils, Te Kahui Ohanga o Takitimu, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Skills Leadership Group, EIT/Te Pūkenga, and key housing development stakeholders such as K3 Kahungunu Property, and Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust.

“We’re committed to playing our part to drive a rapid and sustainable shift that delivers the right people, at the right time, with the right skills to meet New Zealand’s current and future construction labour needs,” Sepuloni said.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said trades programmes like Building Futures Jobs and Skills Hub and Hastings Boys’ High School Building Academy will help rebuild Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Construction of the jobs and skills hub will officially begin in July.

As Social Development and Employment Minister, Sepuloni said she is “very mindful of the fact that in regions that have been weather-impacted employment and having the right people with the right skills is going to be crucial with the rebuild.”

She added, “Both initiatives that I have had a chance to visit today show that we are well and trying on the journey here to ensure that we have the workforce needs to be covered off.”





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







