Demolition materials spill onto road after truck roll in Napier

Workmen clear the scene of a crash in which a truck spilled a load of what were understood to be demolition materials at the roundabout intersection of Hyderabad and Pandora roads, Napier. A large excavator was used to load materials, including concrete, onto a truck while southbound traffic was detoured. Photo / Doug Laing

A busy Napier roundabout and intersection were partly blocked late on Monday afternoon after a truck overturned and spilled a load of what were understood to be demolition materials.

Emergency services were called to the mishap at 3.53pm, and found the truck and load blocking a lane at the Hyderabad and Pandora roads intersection roundabout.

No one was reported injured, but an excavator and work crew worked for about two hours to clear the southbound lane, from which traffic was diverted through Ahuriri.

It was thought no other vehicle was involved, police said.

There were also no reported injuries in a two-vehicle crash about 5.15pm on Monday in Longlands Rd East, Hastings. Police said one of the vehicles overturned.