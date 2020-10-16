Delicious Malaysian fare at Faith Hope Love Cafe right here in Bay

Khem and Fongyee at Faith Hope Love Cafe Malaysian Cafe / Eatery on Marine Parade in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Chef Khem, manager Fongyee and owner Yiping put a lot of love and faith into their Malaysian Cafe / Eatery.

Fongyee and Yiping are from the same village in Malaysia and the food at Faith Hope Love reflects the style of this diverse country.

"Malaysia is made up of three major ethnic groups — Malay, Chinese and Indian," Fongyee said.

"Our food, cultures and flavours come from a fishing village in the far Southeast of Malaysia called Sungai Rengit, Penerang. Yiping and I grew up in this village which is about 20 minutes by sea to Singapore.

"That is why some of our food is unique and not like other Malaysian dishes."

Faith Hope Love was originally opened as a cafe three years ago but changed to a restaurant about two years ago.

During Covid their delivery service was very busy. That popularity has continued into the restaurant.

One of the delicious bowls of food from Faith Hope Love Malaysian Cafe / Eatery

When the restaurant is full, customers may have to wait a little while for their meals.

"This is mainly due to the fact that our meals are made from scratch. We do of course do some prep but to ensure we have the authentic flavours for our food, most of it is done while you wait.

"It also means that on busy nights our delivery might take up to an hour. My advice would be to get your orders in as early as possible. "

It's not surprising the Malaysian Cafe / Eatery is so popular — after all it is the "only one of its kind in Hawke's Bay."

Fongyee says many Malaysians' favourite dish is Nasi Lemak and Chilli Pan Mee because of the crispy anchovies. However, because it has a strong fishy taste it's not everyone's favourite.

"The typical Kiwi favourite dishes are always Dumplings, Roti, Beef Rendang and Mee Goreng."

Khem says he loves cooking.

"We plate a bit differently because our food is unique. While customers are in the restaurant, they will enjoy the aromas coming from the kitchen. I love to see satisfied, happy customers, enjoying our food. That's why I cook," he said.

Along with the Malaysian cuisine there is also house specials on the menu which includes dishes such as fish and chips and Blackened Chicken with salad. There is also delicious a starter and dessert menu.

"We review the menu every four to six months taking out some dishes and adding some new ones," Fongyee said.

■Faith Hope Love Malaysian Cafe / Eatery is at 105 Marine Parade, Napier.

Hours differ day by day so simply google Faith Hope Love Malaysian Cafe / Eatery for details.